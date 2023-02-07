Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tie the knot in intimate ceremony

PTI
Published: February 07, 2023 11:46 PM IST
The actors, who worked together on 2021's acclaimed film 'Shershaah', kept their relationship private ever since they started dating. Photo: Instagram/kiaraaliaadvani

Jaisalmer: Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in an intimate ceremony here on Tuesday.

The duo tied the knot in presence of their families and close friends at the Suryagarh Palace.

They shared the news on their respective Instagram pages.

RELATED ARTICLES

"Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai... We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," they wrote alongside the photographs from their wedding.

Sidharth and Kiara opted for Manish Malhotra creations for their special day. The bride wore a pink and dust gold lehenga, while the groom coordinated in dust gold sherwani and saafa.

From the Hindi film industry, filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and Juhi Chawla with husband Jai Mehta attended the wedding ceremony.

The actors, who worked together on 2021's acclaimed film "Shershaah", kept their relationship private ever since they started dating.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout