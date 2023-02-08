Prayaga Martin's blonde look leaves fans stunned

Actress Prayaga Martin has stirred up social media yet again with her brand-new makeover, which has gone viral. The actress posted some photos from Mumbai on her Instagram page showing herself sporting blonde hair. She has complimented her new look with a multi-coloured shirt, white shorts, a shoulder bag and glares.

This is not the first time Prayaga is stunning her fans with her quirky makeovers. However, this is probably the first time that the actress is looking completely unrecognizable. A video of her inaugurating a shop in her new look is now spreading fast.

Prayaga made her debut in Malayalam opposite Unni Mukundan in 'Oru Murai Vanthu Parthaya'. Her last release was 'Bhoomiyile Manohara Swakyaram' in 2020.

She was noticed as Surya’s heroine in the Tamil anthology, 'Navarasas'. Her duet Guitar Kambi Mele Nindra with Surya was widely appreciated. 'Jamalinte Punchiri' and 'Bullet Diaries' are her upcoming projects in Malayalam.