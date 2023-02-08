Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani held after actress levels assault charges

IANS
Published: February 08, 2023 10:04 AM IST
Rakhi married Adil in 2022, though they kept the news under wraps till recently. Photos: IANS

Mumbai: Television actress and former Bigg Boss candidate Rakhi Sawant's husband, Adil Khan Durrani, has been arrested on charges of assault pressed by the actress.

Rakhi was recently spotted visiting the Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai, registering a case against her husband. Soon after the filing the FIR, Adil was arrested from his house, as per media reports.

The actress, who married Adil in 2022, also accused him of failing to pay for her mother Jaya Bheda's care. Jaya passed away recently after a prolonged battle with cancer.

In the FIR, Rakhi also claimed Adil was to blame for her mother's death. Other charges levelled by Rakhi against Adil are of torture, stealing money from her and exploitation.

Rakhi said in the audio statement, accessed by paparazzi Varinder Chawla, "He got arrested because I filed an FIR against him. This is no drama. He spoiled my life. He thrashed me. He took away my money."

The actress further stated that Adil informed her that he had broken up with her and was now living with his supposed girlfriend Tanu.

