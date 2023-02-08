After successful run in theatres, 'Malikappuram' gets OTT release date

Unni Mukundan-starrer 'Malikappuram', which entered the Rs 100 crore club, a few weeks after it's theatrical release, will soon be made available on OTT. The film, directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar, revolves around a young girl Kallu (Deva Nandha) from Panchalimedu village who wishes to see Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala.

Since it's highly unlikely that her father can accompany her to the temple due to the circumstances at home and also because she is already eight-years-old (women between 10-50 years are restricted from entering the temple as Lord Ayyappa is a celibate deity), she attempts to visit Sabarimala with the help of her cousin brother Piyush Unni (Sreepath).

What happens during the journey form the rest of the movie. The movie is a complete family drama that is deeply driven by emotions. Child actors Deva Nandha and Sreepath, received wide acclaim for their performances.

Unni Mukundan who plays Lord Ayyappa is also the highlight of the film, which features Saiju Kurup, Manoj K Jayan and Ramesh Pisharody.

The film will now start streaming on Disney+Hotstar from February 15. Apart from Malayalam, the film will also release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.