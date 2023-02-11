After Mohanlal's 'Spadikam', Pranav's 'Hridayam' gets a re-release

Pranav Mohanlal's 'Hridayam' will be re-released at select centres this Valentine's Day. It was director Vysakh Subrahmanyam who announced the re-release of the coming-of-age romance 'Hridayam' directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan headlining Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran.

'Hridayam' was theatrically released on January 21, 2022. Along with Mammootty's 'Bheeshmaparvam', 'Rorschach', Prithviraj's 'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey' starring Basil Joseph, 'Hridayam' was one among last year’s top-grossing films in Kerala. The movie is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

The film is being re-released in Coimbatore, Bangalore, Thiruvananthapuram, and Chennai.

'Hridayam', with enchanting music by Hesham Abdul Wahab, had collected 50 crores despite its release during the Covid pandemic.

It is just a coincidence that Mohanlal's iconic film 'Spadikam' has also been re-released amidst much fanfare.

Pranav plays Arun Neelakandan and the narrative explores his journey from 17 to 30 years. Scripted by Vineeth, the film also stars Aju Varghese, Arun Kurian, and Vijayaraghavan.