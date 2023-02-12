Kottayam International Film Festival to be held from Feb 24 to 28

Kottayam: The regional film festival of IFFK organised by Kerala State Chalachitra Academy in Kottayam will showcase a plethora of national and international movies. The online registration for the festival can be done via the link registration.iffk.in. The fees for the delegate pass is Rs 300 while it is Rs 150 for students.

More than forty films in the Indian, world and Malayalam cinema categories would be exhibited in the Anaswara and Asha theatres. These were selected from the films that were exhibited at the International Film Festival of Kerala that was held in December.

There would be open forums, seminars at the old Police station ground, exhibition of cinema history and cultural programs as part of the film festival.

The International Film Festival of Kottayam is being conducted jointly by the Kerala Chalachitra Academy and the Kottayam Film Society in association with Information and Public Relations department and various film organizations.