Bhadran sir wanted me to run barefoot through Changanassery market: Mohanlal

As the remastered version of 'Spadikam' is running in packed houses during the second week, Mohanlal posted his thank you note on social media. He also shared Spadikam memories on insta live during an interaction with director Bhadran. He started the live by thanking the audience for wholeheartedly accepting 'Spadikam', 28 years after its release. They also implored families to watch the film.

When Mohanlal asked Bhadran why he thought about re-releasing the film, this was what the director said-

“ You are the reason for that. Your birthdays are the reason. A lot of people from the Pala-Kanjirapally-Eeerattupetaa side would come in bikes to my house and request me to screen 'Sphadikam' on the big screen. They said they had the first half film and would tie a projector to a coconut tree and watch. Their energy was what prompted me to go for a re-release.”

Bhadran also recalled some of the interesting anecdotes while shooting the action scenes. “There is a scene where he is required to jump on the top of a running rickshaw. Lal asked me laughingly if it was possible to do that. I remember replying that maybe Lal wouldn’t be able to do but Thoma can. Today that scene still gets thunderous applause from the audience.”

Mohanlal also recalled the fight scene shot at Changanassery market. “While shooting that scene which required me to run after the jeep, Bhadran sir told me to remove my sandals. Since there were many nails, I asked him if I can wear chappals. Though he initially declined, he later agreed," the actor said.

Mohanlal joined Insta live from the sets of 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' which is being filmed in Jaisalmer. They ended the live by thanking the cast, crew, producers as well as those who passed away. They have re-released the 4k remastered version of Spadikam on 500 screens worldwide.