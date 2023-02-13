Misogynist remarks, assaulting girlfriend. Bigg Boss winner M C Stan is no stranger to controversies

Rapper M C Stan, who has emerged the winner of 'Bigg Boss' Season 16, is someone who enjoys a fan following of 7.7 million on Instagram. While his songs and unconventional style have several takers, M C Stan, originally known as Altaf Shaikh, is also no stranger to controversies. We take a look at the times, Stan, who rose to fame from the slums of Pune, courted controversies.

Accused of sending men to assault ex-girlfriend

The rapper was in a relationship with his girlfriend Auzma Sheikh. However, soon after their break up, the rapper had posted his former lover's address on his social media handle, following which, Auzma alleged that she had also received rape and assault threats from several of his fans. She later filed an FIR after she was allegedly beaten up by goons sent by Stan to assault her.

Criticised for his abusive rap lyrics

M C Stan, who is a big fan of rapper Eminem, is known for using abusive lyrics in his rap songs. His initial rap song 'Samajh Meri Baat Ko' was considered to be very disrespectful as it was a diss track targeting two well-known rappers in India. In one of his later interviews post his selection to Bigg Boss Season 16, he said he wanted to change people's impression about him. His most famous rap tracks are 'Khuja Mat', 'Astaghfirullah', among others.

His misogynist remarks on his female contestant in Bigg Boss

While M C Stan kept quite his cool in the first five weeks of the 130-day programme, he later started getting into arguments with his house mates. The most notable was his remarks against his housemate and contestant Priyanka Choudhary, when both of them entered an argument regarding a cigarette-lighter. He used abusive language, apparently angry that she had said 'chal chal' to him.