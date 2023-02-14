DDLJ, Hridayam, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa: Here’s a list of Valentine’s Day re-releases

This Valentine’s Day, leading cinema chains and filmmakers have decided to re-release a slew of romantic hits, from various languages across the country. Here are some of the films that have re-released in theatres.

‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’

DDLJ is one of the most celebrated Indian romantic films till date. The film, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead, is still enjoyed among people across various age groups as Raj and Simran’s love story never gets old. The film enjoys so much mass appeal and popularity that it continues to be re-released during special occasions. This Valentine’s Day too, the film directed by Aditya Chopra has been re-released in theatres in major Indian cities, according to Yash Raj Films. In Kerala, the show will be available at PVR: Lulu and Cinepolis: Centre Square Mall in Kochi for a period of five days.

‘Hridayam’

Pranav Mohanlal's 'Hridayam' has been re-released at select centres this Valentine's Day. It was producer Vysakh Subrahmanyam who announced the re-release of the coming-of-age romance 'Hridayam' directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan headlining Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran. 'Hridayam' was theatrically released on January 21, 2022. The film has re-released in Coimbatore, Bangalore, Thiruvananthapuram, and Chennai. 'Hridayam', with enchanting music by Hesham Abdul Wahab, had collected 50 crores despite its release during the Covid pandemic.

‘Titanic’

PVR Cinemas has re-released ‘Titanic’ across 25 cities in India. The iconic movie is part of the list of films that are being showcased by the leading cinema chain on Valentine’s Day. The movie, features Leonardo Di’Caprio and Kate Winslet, who are still considered to be one of the most iconic pairs in Hollywood.

‘Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa’

The Tamil film directed by Guatham Vasudev Menon revolves around the relationship between a Hindu Tamil boy and a Christian Malayali girl, who find it difficult to be with each other due to difference in religion. Initially, Jesse is not willing to get involved with Karthik but later falls in love with him. The romance discussed in the movie is quite complex and very intense. The film features Silambarasan Rajendar and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles.







‘Geeta Govindam’

‘Geeta Govindam’ featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead is a Telugu romantic film that released in 2018. Vijay plays an innocent young lecturer who falls in love with a woman. He is misunderstood by her. Things get complicated when their families are involved. The movie was well praised for the humour and songs and the lead pair.