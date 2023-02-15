Basil Joseph, wife Elizabeth welcome a baby girl. Name her Hope

'Minnal Murali' director Basil Joseph and his wife Elizabeth welcomed their baby girl on Wednesday. The filmmaker posted the good news on his social media page, while also announcing the name of their newborn.

“Thrilled to announce the arrival of our little bundle of joy, HOPE ELIZABETH BASIL ! She has already stolen our hearts and we are over the moon with love for our precious daughter.We can't wait to watch her grow and learn from her every day,” he wrote.

Several celebrities, including Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sithara Krishnakumar, Saniya Iyappan, Rajisha Vijayan, Binu Pappu, Anna Ben, Poornima Indrajith, Manjima, Malavika C Menon, Arya, Muktha, among others wished the new parents.

Vineeth Sreenivasan wrote: “Edaaaa sooo sooo soooo happy for u and Eli.. all my prayers.. I am coming to see ur baby!!!”.

Basil Joseph debuted as a director with the film 'Kunjiramayanam' starring Vineeth and Dhyan Sreenivasan. He went on to do other successful films, 'Godha' and 'Minnal Murali'. He has also had a successful stint as an actor. The recent film 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey' featuring him and Darshana Rajendran was one of the most successful films of 2022. Basil has often said his wife Elizabeth gives him sound advice on his film choices.