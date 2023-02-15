Fans amazed at Nimisha's martial arts skills. But did you know she's already a Taekwondo expert?

The video of Nimisha Sajayan practising Taekwondo wearing a black belt had recently gone viral on social media. While many were amazed by her skills, some of her fans wanted to know how she managed to acquire a black belt so fast. What many, however, don't know is that Nimisha is a Taekwondo expert and that she had been practicing the martial art for a long time.

Nimisha, who was born and raised in Mumbai had acquired the Taekwondo black belt when she was studying in Class VIII. Josemon Vazhayila published these details through the Malayalam Movie and Music Database Facebook page.

According to him, Nimisha has been learning Taekwondo ever since Class 1 at Mumbai’s Carmel Convent High School. She recently joined the One-step Club to polish her Taekwondo skills.

This was Josemon Vazhayila’s words

“Several online portals have reported that Nimisha Sajayan has started learning Taekwondo. They made news out of what One-step Club Taekwondo Academy shared on their insta page. The actress has represented Maharashtra in Taekwondo competitions at the National level. As she was not able to continue her Taekwondo lessons after school or college, she joined One step Club Taekwondo Academy to brush up on her skills.

That is why, Nimisha is wearing a blackbelt. Also, for those who don't know, Nimisha isn’t just proficient in Taekwondo, she was the captain of Volleyball and football teams in college,” he wrote.