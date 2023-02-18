Manju Warrier purchases BMW bike, thanks Tamil superstar Ajith for inspiring her

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 18, 2023 11:20 AM IST
Manju recently secured her two-wheeler licence. Video stills | Facebook

Manju Warrier had grabbed headlines last month when she aced the two-wheeler licence test. The actress, who was last seen in the Mollywood film ‘Ayisha’ is now the proud owner of a BMW bike. Manju who purchased the bike on Friday shared the happy news on her social media page.

She also posted a video of her riding the bike, much to the delight of her fans. Manju, who had gone on a road trip to Ladakh along with Ajith during the shoot of their film ‘Thunivu’ has often maintained that it was the Tamil superstar who had inspired her to take a two-wheeler licence.

“A tiny step of courage is always a good place to start. ❤️ P.S : Got to go a looooong way before I become a good rider, so if you see me fumbling on the roads, please be patient with me 😊🙏

Thank you for being an inspiration to many like me #AK #AjithKumar Sir ❤️🙏,” she wrote.

The actor has purchased a BMW 1250 GS bike, which is an adventure motorcycle. The starting price of the vehicle is Rs 21.50 lakh.

Manju already has a four-wheeler licence. Last year, she had purchased an electric car. Besides, she also owns a Range Rover and a Maruti Baleno.

