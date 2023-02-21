Sonu Nigam and team manhandled during Mumbai concert

Mumbai: Popular singer Sonu Nigam and team were manhandled allegedly by the members of Shiv Sena (UBT) amid a performance in the Chembur area. A local MLA's son is said to be the accused.

According to reports, the MLA's son and a few others wanted to take a selfie with the 'Abhi Mujhme Kahin' singer. He also allegedly asked Nigam's manager to leave the stage so that he could take the selfie with the singer. After the concert ended, the man then climbed up the steps, trying to reach Nigam. In a video, which is now going viral on social media, he can be seen pushing the bodyguards around him. One of the men, who tried to protect Nigam, fell to the ground after being pushed from the stairs. Nigam's friend who is also a singer was also injured as he tried to protect Nigam. Nigam, is reportedly safe and has not suffered any injuries.

The singer is one of the most sought after playback singers in Hindi and Kannada. He is also the recipient of the Padma Shri honour. In the past, he had courted controversy when he spoke out against the use of loudspeakers for Azaan. There were reports that he would be targeted by terrorist outfits due to his comment, following which his security was heightened both at his house and also during shows and events.

(with PTI| IANS inputs)