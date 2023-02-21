Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 1,000 crore worldwide

Published: February 21, 2023 04:33 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan John Abraham and Deepika Padukone play the lead in ‘Pathaan’. Poster courtesy: IMDB

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' on Tuesday created history by becoming the first Hindi movie to cross Rs 1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the Siddharth Anand directorial raised Rs 1.25 crore net in India (Hindi - Rs 1.20 crore, dubbed versions - Rs 0.05 crore) on its fourth Monday.

“The total worldwide gross is an incredible Rs 1,000 crore (India gross: Rs 623 crore, overseas: Rs 377 crore),” the studio said in a press note.

YRF said 'Pathaan' has become the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema. The stylish action thriller follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.

The film also features John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. 'Pathaan' is Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in over four years after 'Zero' (2018).

It is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', and 'War', featuring Hrithik Roshan.

