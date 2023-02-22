Subi abandoned dreams of a career in the Army for life as a comedian

Noted actress and anchor Subi Suresh, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 42, made viewers laugh as well think with her presence and comments during various television programmes. She was particularly a favourite among women and children for her wit and pleasant appearance.

Debut on TV



Subi ventured into the field of entertainment by chance. She was a passionate break-dancer and was spotted by Malayalam actor Tini Tom, who recommended her to the team of ‘Cinemala’, a Malayalam television programme.

Even though Subi joined the cast of ‘Cinemala’ hoping to drop out after a few episodes, she went on to become one among the most popular comedians of her time.

Curiously, Subi’s ambition was to become an officer with the Indian Army and had made elaborate preparations to realize the goal. However, the situation at home compelled Subi to continue in the entertainment sector, which was financially rewarding for her.

In fact, the shows and movies that fetched a decent income not only helped Subi’s family to make their lives secure but also gave the Malayalam entertainment industry and the audience a new star.Subi’s transformation into a comedian also surprised many people who knew her earlier.

Subi debuted in ‘Cinemala’ while she was a pre-degree (Plus Two) student. After joining a degree course, her busy schedule did not allow Subi even to attend classes regularly. Subi later said in an interview that she did not regret the decision to choose the field of arts instead of a career in the Army.

Childhood dream



In school, Subi was part of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and represented Kerala in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi while a Class 9 student. She was also the All-Kerala Commander of the NCC.

Subi joined the St Teresa’s College in Ernakulam for her degree course as the institution had an Army Wing of the NCC. She subsequently attended a BLC (Basic leadership camp).

In order to realize her Army dreams, Subi also focused on shooting and won a gold medal. She was also awarded certificates by the Prime Minister and Chief Minister as well as ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ certificates for NCC cadets.

All these achievements made Subi an ideal candidate for the Army. But fate had other plans in store for her.

Mother’s favourite



Subi consulted her mother before taking any decision related to life and career. She even sought opinion from her mother while choosing a dress. Her mother was Subi’s biggest support. The only demand Subi placed before organisers of shows abroad was to provide her with a SIM card to speak to her mother every day.

Subi felt that her best decision in life was to choose a career as an entertainer. It gave Subi all the good things in life and also helped her family build a home of their own. The house was constructed at Koonammavu, near Varappuzha, six years ago and leading comedian Ramesh Pisharody gave it the name ‘Ente Veedu’ (My house). Subi felt that she could find pleasure in seeing her family comprising mother, father and brother happy.

YouTube Channel, marriage



Left with no work during the COVID-19 crisis, Subi launched her own YouTube channel and it soon became popular. Subi’s humorous videos and quick-witted replies to comments earned the channel numerous fans.

Constantly facing queries regarding marriage plans, Subi recently revealed during a TV programme that a man had proposed to her and the wedding would take place soon. However, there was another twist in Subi’s life, this time a tragic one.