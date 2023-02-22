Subi Suresh blamed unhealthy lifestyle for her ailments

A favourite of miniscreen viewers, comedy artist Subi Suresh, who succumbed to acute liver disease on Wednesday morning, had once revealed that it was her unhealthy lifestyle that made her ill. The actress, on her YouTube channel in 2022, had revealed that her health deteriorated as she would not take her meals on time. She also said that she was hospitalised for days.

In the video, Subi also advised her fans to take their meals on time. She shared the information about her 10-day hospitalisation post her mother’s birthday celebrations.

“I didn’t put out any videos for some time because, in my language, I landed in a workshop. My habits also have to be right. It’s nothing special, but because I didn’t have the good habit of taking my food and medicines on time, I started facing several health problems. I fell sick on the eve of a shoot. I had body ache, chest pain, gastric problems, and incessant vomiting to the point where my body couldn’t digest even tender coconut water.

“I get totally exhausted if I go without food for two days. When the gastric issues developed, I felt pain on my back and on my chest. I turned tense. I took an ECG after sensing shoulder pain. Though it did not show any issues, my potassium count was less. The doctor who had treated me at Rajagiri also told me this. Even after that, I didn’t take my medicines on time. I continued with my shoots and travel,” she had said.

According to her, people thought she was doing it for the money. “But that’s not the truth. When a programme lands in my hand after a long gap, I go for it because I don’t prefer sitting idle at home. I am crazy about doing programs. I am not after money but crazy about work. My family solidly supports me. My younger brother accompanies me on my trips. And I continued without caring for anything, hoping to lead a jolly life. My younger brother and mother used to scold me for not taking food on time. Both of them are ever ready to bring me my favorite food. But I don’t feel like eating. I don’t eat when I am hungry, but only when I feel like eating,” she had revealed.

She had said she was forced to fix an appointment with a gastroenterologist because her body developed gastric issues. “There is a stone in the pancreas. But now it’s not that dangerous. I took medicines when I was admitted to the hospital for ten days. I also underwent a full body checkup. I don’t suffer from hypertension or diabetes. If the stone in the pancreas is not crushed with medicines in ten days, it can be removed through keyhole surgery. Moreover, my body suffers from a deficiency of elements like magnesium, potassium and sodium. When the magnesium levels went down, I suffered from spasms and pulls on my legs and arms. It’s said that when potassium level goes down, major diseases attack. I don’t know anything about that. I was put on drips,” she had added.

“While I didn’t feel much pain when they infused magnesium, I was in immense pain during the potassium infusion administration through the veins. Finally, I decided to follow healthy eating habits and began to take food three times a day. I couldn’t recollect many such occasions in the last few years when I had food thrice a day. My tardiness, to an extent, led to my present condition.

After returning home from the shoot, I used to sleep till 4 or 5 in the evening. Even if I woke up in between, I would only drink water and return to sleep. Despite being hungry, I wouldn’t take food due to my laziness. Most often, I used to have food only once a day. I have gained two to three kilos after having a timely intake of food at the hospital. Now I’m feeling fine,” she added.

She kept exhorting her fans to maintain a healthy lifestyle, in the video. “I’m telling you this so that you can avoid what happened to me. Try to have some food at regular intervals. It could be the previous day’s rice or rice gruel with pickle. Or nuts or fruits. The doctors are advising me to have good fruits, especially bananas, pomegranates, avocados, and leafy vegetables, to increase my potassium level. You can have spinach. Eat carrot or cucumber after mixing lime juice or preparing salads. I have also started having them, dears. If there are people leading an unhealthy lifestyle like me, then they should make it a point to take a little care, so that they can avoid putting their family in difficulty later.

Then, I’m suffering from thyroid issues. I was not having medicine for that properly. The doctors say if one starts taking pills for thyroid, the medication can’t be stopped in 90% of the cases. In between, I stopped thyroid medicine intake based on medical advice. But then I contracted the illness again. So, those of you advised with medication should ensure to have the tablets on time, or else you may experience physical difficulties like what I’m having. Have proper intake of food at regular intervals, get good sleep, and take good care of your body,” Suby had concluded.