Actress Gauthami Nair reveals why she and director Srinath Rajendran got divorced

Actress Gauthami Nair, who played prominent roles in films like 'Second Show' and 'Diamond Necklace', has opened up about her divorce from director Srinath Rajendran. The actress made the revelation during an interview with Dhanya Varma in her talk show, ‘I am with Dhanya Varma’. Gauthami, maintained that she and Srinath, who directed 'Second Show,' 'Koothara' and 'Kurup', remain good friends.

“I have always striped to keep my private life private. When your private life is made public, people tend to overthink. They will weigh different possibilities as to what really happened. You really don’t know the things that happen in other people’s lives. And people tend to pass judgment. But they don’t really think about the difficulties such people go through in their life.

We have had a mutual divorce. Nothing dramatic like you see in movies. And we continue to remain good friends. We do exchange notes about interesting things that happen in our life. Having said that, to face this situation I had to take video call therapy for two months.

After marriage, we lived together for three years. We have known each other since 2012. Then we started dating. Everything was going fine, and our parents did ask us why we had to take this step. Actually, we don’t have many issues between us. But our ideologies differed after a point. That affected the way we wanted to move ahead in life. We did try to see if we will be able to find a balance here. But for that, one of us will have to compromise.

Maybe it was possible to compromise and live together. But I think after a point we might turn bitter and try to find faults with each other. Therefore we decided that it was better to split than live together without any joy. We thought we will be happy if we live separately. We also learned the importance of communication in a relationship.

Between 23 and 26 years I don’t think we truly understand what we want from life. Now I am 31 years old and I think we should take some of the most important decisions in our life after 27,” says Gauthami Nair.

Lal Jose’s ‘Diamond Necklace’ was her second film. Later she took a break from studying to finish her Ph.D. The actor who finished her MSc in Clinical psychology is now doing research at Srichithira Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.