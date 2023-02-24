Actor Dharmajan Bolgatty's mother passes away

Actor Dharmajan Bolgatty's mother Madhavi Kumaran passed away in Kochi on Friday morning. She was 85. Her cremation will be held at Cheranallore at 3pm. She is survived by children- Bahuleyan, Dharmajan and daughters-in-law Sunanda and Anuja. Akshay, Abhijith, Vaiga and Veda are her grandchildren.

Dharmajan who has made a mark both in films and stage shows is also a politician and entrepreneur. He also shares a close bond with comedian Ramesh Pisharody. The actor is also a close friend of comedian and TV anchor Subi Suresh, who passed away due to liver ailments, on Wednesday. He recalled how all three of them – Dharmajan, Ramesh and Subi – would participate in various stage shows together. "She was very proactive and she always had only yes for an answer. She was an amazing dancer, entertainer and actor. No one could replace her," he had said.