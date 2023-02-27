CCL: Kunchacko Boban-led Kerala Strikers suffers crushing 8-wicket defeat at hands of Karnataka Bulldozers

In the Celebrity Cricket League, Kerala Strikers suffered a crushing 8-wicket defeat at the hands of Karnataka Bulldozers. This is the second consecutive defeat of Kerala Strikers at the CCL. In the first spell, Kerala Strikers amassed 101 runs for 5 wickets. In reply, Karnataka batsmen took 124 runs for 5 wickets. With this Karnataka Bulldozers got a lead of 23 runs. Soon the Kerala batsmen who batted for 10 overs took 105 runs for 5 wickets. With this, Karnataka reached the target of 83 runs for 2 wickets.

The opening pair of Rajeev Pillai and Jayaram had built a partnership of 65 runs in the beginning. Rajiv Pillai, who scored 33 runs in the first spell and 43 runs off 18 balls in the second spell, saved the Kerala Strikers from a massive collapse.

Siddharth Menon and Unni Mukundan opened for Kerala in the second spell. Siddharth Menon gave a good start for Kerala but could not reach a big score. Siddharth Menon, who scored 20 runs off 11 balls, was caught by wicketkeeper Sudeep Chandan. Then Vijay Yesudas, who came out, could not get any runs. Hanu took a catch on the boundary line when Vijay Yesudas, who faced only two balls, tried to make a big playoff Ganesh's ball.

Rajeev Pillai, the top scorer in the first spell, came fourth. Though everyone thought that the partnership in the first spell would be repeated, opener Unni Mukundan got out after scoring only 13 runs. Kerala player Unni, who had faced 11 balls, was trapped in front of Prasanna's wicket. After the umpire did not call out, the bowler Prasanna went for a review and got a favorable decision. Lal Jr came to the crease to replace Unni Mukundan. Lal Jr. scored 10 runs in 13 balls and was run out. Then the batsman Arjun Nandakumar came to the crease and took nine runs from four balls. Arjun Nandakumar was run out in the last ball. Rajiv Pillai remained unbeaten.