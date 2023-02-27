Priyadarshan's film 'Corona Papers' is an action thriller. See first-look poster

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 27, 2023 12:33 PM IST
Priyadarshan has also written the script for the film

Thiruvananthapuram: Filmmaker Priyadarshan's upcoming movie 'Corona Papers' starring Shane Nigam and Shine Tom Chacko, is all set to hit theatres in April. The film is touted to be an action thriller, according to the makers. Gayathrie Shankar, who played a significant role in the Malayalam movie 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu', is the heroine. The first-look poster of the film was released the other day.

Priyadarshan has written the script and is producing it under the banner of the Four Frames production house. The story of the film is by Sree Ganesh. The movie has quite a formidable lineup of actors, including Siddique, Sandhya Shetty, P P Kunhikrishnan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Jean Paul Lal, Sree Dhanya, Vijilesh, Biju Pappan, Sreekanth Murali, and G Suresh Kumar, father of actress Keerthi Suresh.

Divakar S Mani is doing the cinematography, while Ayyappan Nair is presiding over the editing table. M R Rajakrishnan is the music composer.

Priyadarshan recently directed the film 'Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea', which featured Mohanlal, Pranav and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

(with IANS inputs)

