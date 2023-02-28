Malayalam comedy, horror film 'Romanchan' enters Rs 50 crore club

Remember that cryptic note producer John Paul George shared on social media before the release of 'Romancham'? “Romanchan is coming in theatres this Friday. When my business calculations were crushed, my life and career were at stake. Now my only hope is with my audience. I do want to beg and plead before you to buy tickets, but my self-esteem won't allow me to do that. Besides, you won't like it too.

So I am asking you anyway—remember that ticket money you had offered me for missing 'Guppy' in the theatres? If you can use that money to buy tickets for 'Romancham' I might be able to move forward in life. I honestly don’t have it in me to go for another re-release”—these emotional words were not lost on Malayalees.

On February 3, the film released in theatres without much fanfare. Though there was no rush, the few people who watched the film came out of the theatres feeling satisfied. Here was a film that made them laugh after a long time. They spread the word and dragged their friends into the theatres. Soon crowds started pouring in turning 'Romancham' into this year’s first superhit.

The film's release date got postponed as it was rejected by several prominent distributors, especially since the movie did not boast of any big stars. The distributors said the film had no guarantee. But when Joby George and Gireesh Gangadharan joined hands with John Paul’s dream, 'Romancham' became a reality. The film is distributed by Central Pictures.

Meanwhile, 'Romanchan' directed by debutant Jithu Madhav is continuing its dream run in theatres. Even during the fourth week, the film is getting great reports from theatres. Recently, the film made on a budget of Rs 5 crore, entered the 50-crore club. In Kerala alone, the film collected Rs 30 crores from Kerala. The remaining Rs 3 crore was collected from other states, while it garnered Rs 17 crores from the overseas market. Though nine Malayalam movies hit theatres this week, reports from the theatres claim it won’t affect the dream box office run of 'Romancham'.

'Romancham' is a horror comedy thriller headlining Soubin Shahir and Arjun Asokan. The film’s main attractions are said to be the performances and Sushin Shyam’s music. Ever since the film has been declared a hit, big banners have been approaching them for the remake rights.