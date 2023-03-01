Dancer and Doordarshan presenter Sheeba Shyamaprasad passes away

Dancer and Doordarshan presenter Sheeba Shyamaprasad passed away on Tuesday night after a prolonged battle with cancer. She was 59. Sheeba is the wife of noted filmmaker Shyamaprasad, who has directed several critically-acclaimed movies, including 'Arike', 'Ritu' and 'Ore Kadal'.

Sheeba who was also an employee at the State Bank of India had met Shyamaprasad when she was working as a presenter in Doordarshan. She had presented shows like Mayilpeeli, a programme focusing on cultural events in Doordarshan Malayalam and later also presented the show 'Veettu Karyam' on Jeevan TV.

Sheeba is a native of Koottukadu at Chendamangalam in Paravoor. She is survived by children Vishnu and Sivakami. She will be cremated at Thycaud Shanthi Kavadam at 3.30pm today.

Former BJP MLA O Rajagopal, who is the father of Shyamaprasad, announced the news on his social media page.