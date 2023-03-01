'Naatu Naatu' singers to perform song live at 95th Academy Awards

'Naatu Naatu', the popular song from 'RRR', which has been nominated for the Oscars, has received yet another honour. The song, composed by M M Keeravani, will be performed live at this year's 95th Academy Awards, which will be held on March 12.

The Academy, itself made the announcement on Wednesday. The song will be sung by Rahul Spiligunj and Kaala Bhairava, the playback singers who crooned the hit number. With this, 'Naatu Naatu', has become the second song from India to be performed live at the Oscars. Nearly 13 years ago, 'Jai Ho', the song composed by music maestro A R Rahman for 'Slumdog Millionaire', was performed live at the Oscars on February 22, 2009.

Other Oscar nominated songs will also be performed on the stage this year. David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and Son Luz will sing 'This Is a Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'. Rihanna, meanwhile, will perform her Oscar-nominated song 'Lift Me Up' From 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' while Sofia Carson will perform 'Applause' from Tell It like a Woman'.

Netizens say song would be complete only with Ram Charan, Jr NTR's performances

While netizens are overjoyed that the Telugu hit number will be performed live on the Oscars stage, many were of the opinion that Ram Charan and Jr NTR should also be allowed to groove to the hippy beats, since it was their effortless dance that scaled up the song's performance. “RRR went to Academy because of the song. The song is hit because of the dance,” wrote one Twitter user. The song had won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song recently.