Mithun Ramesh diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy. Shares video

Actor and TV show host Mithun Ramesh has been hospitalised following an attack of Bell’s Palsy, a condition that causes sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of the face. Mithun who was admitted to the Ananthapuri Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram himself shared this news on social media.

“I have been successfully admitted to the hospital. For the past few days, I have been travelling. I don’t know if you are able to see it. But I have been slightly affected by Bell’s Palsy. It is a disease that affected the likes of Justin Bieber. You can’t move one side of your face while smiling. Also, one eye automatically shuts down. You need to forcefully close the other eye, though it is difficult to close both eyes together. One side of my face seems to have been partially paralyzed. I have been told that this disease will be cured. I have been admitted at Ananthapuri Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram,” says Mithun.

Doctors had earlier stated that this disease is now seen in people who have recovered from Covid-19. Beena Antony’s husband Manoj was earlier diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy.