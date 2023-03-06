Tovino Thomas, family visits Basil Joseph's baby daughter Hope. Photo goes viral

Actor and director Basil Joseph recently announced that he and his wife Elizabeth have become proud parents of a baby daughter. Now, a picture of Tovino Thomas and his family visiting the 'Minnal Murali' filmmaker at his home to see baby Hope has gone viral. The photo was posted by Basil Joseph on his Instagram page.

Basil's wife Elizabeth is pictured holding the baby in her arms, while Tovino, his wife Lidiya and their two children are also seen smiling at the camera. Basil and Tovino share a good bond and have worked together in a couple of movies. Basil had directed Tovino in superhit films 'Godha' and 'Minnal Murali', while they acted together in 'Dear Friend', 'Kilometers and Kilometers', among others.

Tovino had recently posted that he had wrapped up the shoot for 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam', which was shot completely in Kasaragod. He will be seen in a triple role in the film, a first in his career. The actor will also be seen in Aashiq Abu's film 'Neelavelicham', which will hit theatres in April.