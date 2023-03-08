Christopher and Chathuram to start streaming on OTT from March 9

Chathuram starring Roshan Mathew, Alencier and Swasika that hit the theatres a few months ago has locked its OTT release date. The film revolves around an old man who marries a much younger woman. He is abusive and things take a turn when he is bedridden.

A male home nurse has been entrusted to take care of him. Will a relationship bloom between the young wife and the nurse? How will the wife make use of the opportunities in front of her forms the rest of the story. The film directed by Sidharth Bharathan will start streaming on Saina Play from March 9.

Meanwhile, Christopher directed by Unnikrishnan B and written by Udaykrishnan, has also got an OTT release date. The blockbuster thriller stars Mammootty along with Amala Paul, Sneha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vinay Rai, Shine Tom Chacko, Remya Suresh in pivotal roles

Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide can stream the film from March 9 in Malayalam, along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Set in Kerala, the film follows Christopher (played by Mammootty), a vigilante cop who is forced to work outside the law when the system fails those who need it the most. The thrilling narrative weaves across past and present situations to unravel startling truths and revelations that divulge the motives and moral bruises that shape his actions.

Speaking about Christopher’s streaming premiere on Prime Video, Mammootty said, “Working on Christopher has been such an enriching experience - and sharing the screen with such a wide range of talented actors. Unnikrishnan B’s vision and conviction towards the story is evident in every frame.”

Meanwhile, Christy starring Malavika Mohanan and Mathew Thomas, which revolves around a young man's love for his teacher, will start streaming on SonyLiv from March 10.