The 95th Academy Awards will be presented on Sunday (Monday 5.30 am IST). Though India's representation at the Oscars continues to be minimal, it has managed to make some extra noise this year. From actors to films and a song, we take a look at why the Oscars is special for India this time.

Three Indian films nominated

Though the Indians had anticipated that 'RRR' would make it to the Oscars race in the 'Best Film' category, only the song 'Naatu Naatu' composed by M M Keeravani has been nominated in the 'Best Original Song' category. The song has become so popular across the globe, that celebrities, social media influencers, diplomats and even politicians, can be seen grooving to it. The song will be performed live by Rahul Spiligunj and Kaala Bhairava, the playback singers, who crooned the hit number. Guess who will be performing the dance live? American actor and dancer Lauren Gottlieb.

Meanwhile, 'The Elephant Whisperers' directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Moonga and Achin Jain, has been nominated in the 'Best Short Documentary' category. It will compete with 'How do you measure a year?' by Jay Rosenblatt, 'Haulout' by Maxim Arbugaev and Evgenia Arbugaeva, 'The Martha Mitchell Effect' by Beth Levison and Anne Alvergue and 'Stranger at the Gate' by Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones.

Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' is also the only film to win a nomination at the Oscars in the 'Best Documentary Feature'. His film will compete with Fire of Love, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, A House made of Splinters and 'Navalny'.

Deepika Padukone as presenter

Deepika Padukone never ceases to amaze us. The Bollywood actor was the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup during the 2022 edition of the tournament in Qatar. Now, she will be the third Indian presenter at the Oscars. Priyanka Chopra Jonas was chosen as the presenter at the 2016 Oscars, while model Persis Khambatta, was a presenter at the 1980 Academy Awards.