Oscars 2023: Here's the full list of winners

Los Angeles: The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel, took place in Los Angeles. For the Indian viewers, the programme was available on Disney+Hotstar from Monday morning, 5.30 am. The following is the full list of 2023 Oscar winners:

Best Picture

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser, 'The Whale'

Best Director

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Best Supporting Actress

Jamie Lee Curtis, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Best International Feature Film

'All Quiet on the Western Front,' Germany

Best Animated Feature Film

'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio'

Best Documentary Feature Film

'Navalny'

Best Original Screenplay

Everything Everywhere All at Once,' written by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Best Adapted Screenplay

'Women Talking,' screenplay by Sarah Polley

Best Original Score

'All Quiet on the Western Front,' Volker Bertelmann

Best Original Song

'Naatu Naatu,' from "'RRR,' music by M.M. Keeravaani; lyrics by Chandrabose

Cinematography

'All Quiet On The Western Front,' James Friend

Visual Effects

'Avatar: The Way of Water'

Sound

'Top Gun: Maverick'

Film Editing

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

PRODUCTION DESIGN

'All Quiet On The Western Front'

Costume Design

Ruth Carter for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Makeup and Hairstyling

'The Whale'

Documentary Short Film

'The Elephant Whisperers'

Short Film, Live Action

'An Irish Goodbye'

Short Film, Animated

'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse'