Here's where to watch this year’s Oscar winners

In case you haven’t yet watched this year’s Oscar winners like ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once,’ and ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ they are available on various OTT platforms. Except for a few films that are not streaming in India, most of them are streaming on OTT. Though, 'Avatar-The Way of Water' hasn’t been released on OTT yet, it will soon make its way into OTT.



‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was nominated for 11 Academy awards and took home seven awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Original Screenplay and Editing.

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ bagged the award for the Best International Feature Film. ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ and 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio', also won the awards in various categories.

Though 'The Whale', 'Women Talking', and 'Navalny' (documentary), which also received the Oscars, are streaming on OTT, they aren’t available in India for now.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once': Sony Liv

The movie on Chinese immigrants, told in an unusual style, is available on SonyLiv. The film, which revolves around a Chinese woman who is swept into an adventure, won Michelle Yeoh, the Oscars.

'All Quiet on the Western Front': Netflix

The German film is the adaptation of a novel by Erich Maria Remarque, which depicts the life and the situation on the war front from the eyes of a soldier. The movie, which opened in theatres worldwide in September 22, is now streaming on Netflix.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Disney Plus Hotstar

The film sets in motion with a prayer for Wakanda's King T'Challa, who is bedridden with an unknown disease. Soon, the strongest nation in the world loses its ruler as well as its sole protector. The film had released in theatres in India too, on November 12.

'Top Gun Maverick': Amazon Prime

The action drama flick is the long-awaited sequel of the 1986 film 'Top Gun'. Tom Cruise plays the role of United States Navy captain Pete Maverick Mitchell who had graduated from the Top Gun institute. The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

'RRR': Zee 5, Hotstar, Netflix (Hindi)

Telugu film 'RRR' directed by S S Rajamouli proved to be a huge commercial success in India. It went global after 'Naatu Naatu', the peppy number composed by M M Keeravani, got nominated and then went on to win the Oscars.

'The Elephant whisperers': Netflix

The short film documents the tender relationship between Bomman and wife Ballie, and Raghu, who was orphaned and abandoned by the herd after his mother got electrocuted at the national park. Ammu, another elephant, joins the family soon. 'Elephant Whisperers'

'Pinocchio': Netflix

'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' won the Oscar for 'Best Animated Feature'. The film, which is a dark fantasy movie, is partly based on the Italian novel 'The Adventures of Pinocchio'. The movie is set in Fascist Italy and starts off with a carpenter who carves out a wooden boy after the death of his son during the war. The film is streaming on Netflix.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' (Hotstar from April)

The science fiction drama is the sequel to the 2009 hit 3D movie 'Avatar' directed by James Cameron. The 2022 film revolves around the Jake Sully family and how they adapt in Pandora's eastern seaboard where they seek refuge from their enemy. The film won the Oscars for Visual Effects.