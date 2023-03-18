Karan Johar’s mother turns 80. 'She taught me to never apologise if I was in the right,' he writes

IANS
Published: March 18, 2023 04:22 PM IST
The filmmaker penned a heartfelt note about his mother. Photos: Instagram | karanjohar

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Saturday penned a heart-touching note for his mother Hiroo Johar as she turned 80. He called her "brave and resilient" and stated that she taught him how to love.

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a slew of pictures featuring him, his mother, his late father and kids Yash and Roohi. He wrote: "My brave and resilient mama turns 80 today. She taught me how to love, how to stand for what I believe in a never apologise or justify myself if I was in the right never pretend to be anyone I wasn't."

"She is as much my conscience as she is my fashion police ... Also the only person who I am still scared of... I love you mom to the planets and back ... I would never have been able to raise Roohi and Yash without you... #mymommyhero," he added.

RELATED ARTICLES

On the work front, Karan is back in the director's chair with 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. It also features veteran stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout