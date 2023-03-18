'Momo in Dubai, 'Vaathi', 'The Whale'. OTT films streaming this weekend

From interesting, feel good movies to Oscar winners, there are a bunch of movies streaming on various OTT platforms this week. We take a look at the list of films you can binge-watch this weekend.



'Momo in Dubai'

'Momo in Dubai', which hit theatres last month, has finally locked it's OTT release date. The movie revolves around a young kid who sets out to realise his dream, when he and his siblings and mom reaches Dubai to stay with his father.

Anu Sithara plays the mother of three kids while Aneesh G Menon is the father. They belong to a lower middle class family and has their own set of struggles. Amid that, the young boy tries to realise his dream, which makes it for a good and interesting watch. The film is streaming on Manorama Max from March 17.

Streaming platform: Manorama Max

'Vaathi'

This bilingual film starring Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon revolves around a young, qualified teacher named Bala Gangadhar Tilak who strives hard to fight the vested interests of a private education magnate. The film has released both in Tamil and Telugu at the same time. The film is titled 'Sir' in Telugu.Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Hyper Aadhi, Narra Srinivas, among others play prominent roles in the film.

Streaming platform: Netflix

Black Adam

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, American superhero film Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson as Teth Adam, who was endowed with the powers of mighty gods. He spent over 5,000 years in prison in the historical Middle Eastern nation of Kahndaq for abusing his authority. The film depicts a now-liberated Black Adam, who is battling the current Justice Society heroes while on the prowl to administer his distinct brand of justice formed out of extreme rage. With Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Isis, Marwan Kenzari as Sabbac, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Mohammed Amer as Karim, Bodhi Sabongui as Amon Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.,the film will be available to stream on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Streaming platform: Prime Video

'Congratulations'

Starring Sharman Joshi and Manasi Parekh in pivotal roles, Congratulations is a Gujarati drama about a young couple Aditya and Ragini, who married straight out of college. After a miscarriage, Ragini and Aditya’s world falls apart when they find out Ragini cannot conceive again. In need to help his wife cope with the loss, Aditya goes to extremes to test the boundaries of love by becoming the first man ever to get pregnant! The film is written and directed by Rehan Chaudhary.

Streaming platform: Prime Video

'The Whale'

The Oscar-winning movie, which won Brendan Fraser the Oscars for Best Lead Actor, revolves around an overweight teacher who tries to establish a relationship with his teacher. Brendan Fraser's performance received wide acclaim worldwide.

Streaming platform: SonyLiv