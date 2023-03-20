Ornaments worth Rs 3.6 lakh stolen from Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Chennai home

Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya has lodged a police complaint against her household staff, after gold gold jewellery and ornaments were found missing from the locker of her Chennai residence.The 41-year-old filmmaker has named three of her household staff in the FIR, alleging they were behind the burglary at the residence. Aishwarya is living with her two sons, and the jewellery was kept in the locker at her home.

In her complaint with the Teynampet police station in Chennai, Aishwarya said that she was not staying in the home for long stretches and the house staff were frequenting the place. She said that the ornaments were worth Rs 3.6 lakh, but the value of the jewellery could be much more.

Aishwarya, who is a film director and producer, is currently directing the movie, 'Lal Salam' with Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant in the lead roles and her father Rajinikanth playing a cameo role in the movie.

(with IANS inputs)