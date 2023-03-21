Bellie and Bomman offer prayers at Guruvayur after Oscar win

Our Correspondent
Published: March 21, 2023 06:05 PM IST
The couple is accompanied by five-year-old Sanjaykumar who is their daughter Manju’s son. Photo: Manorama

Bellie and Bomman, who gained global fame after the documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ won the Oscars didn’t stop for the district collectors of Ootty and Coimbatore who had waited to felicitate them; instead, the couple came straight to Guruvayur temple to offer their prayers and gratitude. They plan to visit the Kodungallur temple too before accepting any felicitations or laurels.

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ was about the lives of Bellie and Bomman who adopt and raise orphaned elephant calves.

The couple observe the penance for fifteen days before their annual pilgrimage to Guruvayur and Kodungallur. This time, Bellie and Bomman made sure to offer prayer at the iconic Chottanikkara temple too.

The couple is accompanied by five year old Sanjaykumar who is their daughter Manju’s son. At Guruvayur, they made sure to visit the tuskers Ravi Krishnan and Gopi Krishnan, at the southern side.

K P Udayan, the state president of elephant lovers’ association and K P Vinayan, the Dewaswom administrator honoured the couple at the Dewaswom office.

