Shwetha Menon recounts 'frustrating experience' with IndiGo

Actress Shwetha Menon has slammed Indigo airlines on social media, stating that she had a 'frustrating experience' with the carrier recently. According to the actress, she was supposed to board a 12pm flight from Mumbai to Kochi. However, she was informed by the carrier that the flight had been rescheduled to 1.30pm. When she arrived at the airport at the rescheduled time, she was shocked to learn that the flight had already left.

She also alleged that the staff at the help desk was very rude and was not willing to accommodate her or the remaining passengers in the earliest flight. This is what she has to say:

“I had a 12 pm flight (6E-6701) booked from Mumbai to Kochi, which was rescheduled to 1.30 pm as per the SMS received from the airlines. But when I reached the airport, I was shocked to hear that the flight had already taken off at 12 pm! I was not alone; there were around 22 passengers in the same situation as me.

Adding to the misery, the previous day, we received midnight calls from Indigo Airlines, which was quite annoying. Anyway, coming back to the airport, the situation was not handled well by one particular staff at the helpdesk. Instead of providing any assistance, she was trying to put us in the 9 pm flight, even though the 5 pm flight was available. She was not even ready to listen to us and spoke very rudely.

To add insult to injury, she even challenged us to complain wherever we wanted, and that's when I decided to go live on social media. Finally, after a lot of chaos, they made arrangements for us to board the “fully booked” 5 pm Indigo flight 6E-6703. We finally arrived at Kochi airport, and Aswathy and Vishnu from IndiGo6E's Kochi office rendered a personal apology. So, that's my story, and I hope Indigo Airlines takes necessary steps to avoid such situations in the future (sic),” she wrote.