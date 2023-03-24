'Parineeta' director Pradeep Sarkar who introduced Vidya Balan in films dies at 67

Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, who introduced actress Vidya Balan in films, passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on Friday. The director was best known for movies 'Parineeta' and 'Mardaani'. He was 67. Pradeep was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra following a fever.

"He passed away between 3.10 am and 3.30 am at Lilavati hospital," his wife told PTI. He had viral fever on March 22. After administering some medicines his fever subsided but not completely. So he was rushed to the hospital, she said.

"By the time we reached the hospital, his vitals started dropping. He was put on a ventilator in the ICU and was diagnosed with pneumonia. The infection attacked his lungs," the director's wife said. "According to doctors, he had many comorbidities which weakened his immunity. His blood pressure was fluctuating. Since Covid-19 hit him in July 2022, he was quite weak," Panchali said.

Sarkar made his directorial debut with 'Parineeta' in 2005. Some of his other directorial ventures include 'Laaga Chunari Mein Daag' (2007), 'Lafangey Parindey' (2010), and 'Helicopter Eela' (2018).

Vidya Balan had once said the director, who worked with her in a couple of ads, was convinced that she would be perfect to play Lolita, the heroine in 'Parineeta'. Actress Neha Dupia has also revealed that it was Pradeep who launched her through his music video.

Many celebrities offered their condolences through social media. Ajay Devgn said he is unable to fathom the news about Sarkar's demise. "The news of Pradeep Sarkar's demise, 'Dada' to some of us, is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada," Devgn wrote.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared a picture of the director on Twitter and wrote, "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP."

Responding to Mehta's tweet, actor Manoj Bajpayee said he was shocked. "Ohh! That's so shocking! Rest in peace Dada!!," he said.

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli remembered him as a sweet man. He shared the clip from the song 'Pihu Bole' from the movie 'Parineeta' on social media.

"Shocked and sad to hear about Dada Pradeep Sarkar. Really sweet man. Had lovely conversations about cinema with him. RIP Dada. Here's a song from your film to celebrate you and your cinema," he said in the post.

(with PTI inputs)