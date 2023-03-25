Malayalam actor Innocent in critical condition, says medical bulletin

Kochi: The health condition of Malayalam actor Innocent, who was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi, remains critical, a medical bulletin issued by the hospital authorities stated on Saturday.

He is currently under under Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support.

The former Chalakudy MP was admitted to the hospital after he developed a throat infection. He has been under observation at the hospital for the past two weeks.

Innocent was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2012. In 2015, he announced that he was completely cured of the disease.

Since then, he has been a source of encouragement for all those battling the disease. He shared his experiences in his book titled 'Cancer wardile chiri' (Smile in the cancer ward). He was last seen in the Prithviraj and Shaji Kailas combo 'Kaduva'. He also acted in the Sathyan Anthikad film 'Makal', which hit theatres last year.