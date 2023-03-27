Here are some famous dialogues uttered by actor Innocent

Actor Innocent, known mostly for his comic dialogues, unique mannerism and native Thrissur slang, has made several generations of Malayalis laugh. Some of his dialogues from various movies have been made into memes. We take a look at some of the humorous dialogues uttered by the actor.

'Purapettu Purapettu...Purpettittu Ara Manikkoorayi..Kurachu Koode Nerthe Purapedannaruno' (They left half an hour ago. Should they have left earlier?)

'Mannar Mathai Speaking'

Actor Innocent tickled our funny bones when he played the titular character in the film 'Mannar Mathai Speaking'. When he is asked if his drama troupe has left for the show, he says with his iconic slang ''Purapettu Purapettu..Purpettittu Ara Manikkoorayi..Kurachu Koode Nerthe Purapedannaruno?' The humourous dialogue delivered in his typical slang made people laugh uncontrollably.



'Adichu Mole' (I hit the lottery, my dear)

(Kilukkam)

Who can forget this eternal scene from the film 'Kilukkam' directed by Priyadarshan? The dialogue 'Adichu Mole', when Innocent's character Kittunni is tricked into believing he has won a bumper lottery, was just epic.



'Ithala Ithinappuram Chadikkaddanavanani K K Joseph' (K K Joseph has jumped not this alone, but even beyond this)

(Vietnam Colony)

The dialogue from the film 'Vietnam Colony' which got released in 1992 has inspired thousands of memes over the years. There was a funny scene in which the actor who plays K K Joseph has to jump across a 'kolam' drawn on the veranda can leave you in splits.

'Chetta Kurachu Choridatte' (Can I serve more rice)

(Kalyanaraman)

This dialogue from 'Kalyanaraman' is purely iconic. Innocent plays Ponjikkara Keshavan who is serving food to guests at a wedding function. His query 'Chetta Kurachu Choridatte' leads to a very hilarious situation. He finally dumps all the rice on the guest's leaf.