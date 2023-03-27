Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles death of actor Innocent

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 27, 2023 12:13 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was pained by the passing of the noted actor and former MP. Photo: Twitter | Manoramaonline

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of actor Innocent who passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Sunday night. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said he was pained by the passing of the noted actor and former MP. "Pained by the passing away of noted actor and former MP Shri Innocent Vareed Thekkethala. He will be remembered for enthralling audiences and filling people’s lives with humour. Condolences to his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace," wrote Modi on his Twitter page.

Actor Innocent, who was well-loved, both by the public and those within the film fraternity, went on to work in over 700 films. Many of his characters are evergreen. The actor had also acted in a few Tamil films. Actor Suriya, once said that he was a huge fan of actor Innocent and he felt blessed when he was able to take a selfie with the legendary actor. The selfie had gone viral in the past.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout