Allu Arjun completes 20 years in film industry, pens thank you note

IANS
Published: March 28, 2023 05:10 PM IST
The actor is also known for his extraordinary dancing skills. Photo: IANS

Mumbai: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has completed two decades in the film industry and has said that he is what he is because of the love of the fans. Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared the note on Tuesday and captioned it with a joined hands emoji.

"Today, I complete 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed and have been showered with love. I am grateful to all my people from the industry. I am what I am bcoz of the love of the audience, admirers and fans. Gratitude forever (sic)."

Arjun, who is one of the highest paid actors in India, made his debut with Gangotri in 2003. He rose to prominence starring in Sukumar's cult classic 'Arya' in 2004.

RELATED ARTICLES

The actor, who is also known for his extraordinary dancing skills, went on to star in notable films such as 'Arya 2', 'Vedam', 'Julayi', 'Race Gurram', 'Sarrainodu', 'DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham', 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' and 'Pushpa: The Rise', which turned out to be a blockbuster. He is now gearing up for the release of 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout