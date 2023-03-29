Big Bang Theory courts controversy after derogatory remark about Madhuri Dixit

Popular sitcom 'Big Bang Theory' has courted controversy after political analyst Mithun Vijay Kumar sent a legal notice to Netflix regarding a derogatory remark about Madhuri Dixit mouthed by one of its lead characters.

In one 'Big Bang Theory' scene, the two main characters Raj Koothrapalli (played by Kunal Nayyar) and Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) can be heard having a conversation about Indian actresses Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit. When Sheldon Cooper remarks that Aishwarya Rai is a poor man's Madhuri Dixit, Raj, quickly retorts by saying, 'Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous prostitute.'

Though the dialogue was aired in an episode of the show, which premiered several years ago, it became a controversy only recently.

In his letter, Kumar said the statement was highly derogatory and offensive towards Indian culture and women. "My client is deeply concerned about the negative impact that such content can have on society, particularly in perpetuating harmful stereotypes and discrimination against women. This content is not only insensitive but also promotes sexism and misogyny, which is unacceptable in any any form."

Kumar demanded that Netflix remove the episode from the platform and ensure that such objectionable content is not present in any of their shows or movies."As a responsible and leading streaming service provider, it is your duty to ensure that your content is free from any such derogatory remarks or action," read the legal notice.

Actor-politician Jaya Bachchan also hit out against the actor who mouthed the dialogue. “He needs to be sent to a mental asylum. His family should be asked what they think of his comment,” she said.