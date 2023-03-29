Film exhibitors' body FEUOK imposes ban on Renji Panicker

The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) imposed a ban on actor-scriptwriter Renji Panicker on Wednesday, saying it won't cooperate with him for his future projects. The decision was taken at a meeting held in Kochi, as per Manorama News.

The organisation stated that the distribution company associated with Renji Panicker is yet to pay arrears worth Rs 70 lakh to theatre owners and added that they won't cooperate with the director till the arrears are paid.

Renji Panicker, who was last seen in films like Alphonse Puthren's film 'Gold' and Mammootty-starrer 'CBI 5', has not responded to the issue.

The film exhibitors' body has also taken a slew of other decisions at the meeting. Though there are rumours that it may also impose a ban on Listin Stephen's 'Magic Frames', no official announcement has been made so far.