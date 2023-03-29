Jayaraj-Suresh Gopi film goes on the floors

Director Jayaraj, whose last theatrical release was 'Haasyam' starring Harisree Ashokan and Sabitha Jayaraj, has joined hands with actor Suresh Gopi after a long gap. The duo's last film together was 'Ashwaroodan', which got released in 2006. They had also collaborated in 1997 for the film 'Kaliyattam', which won both Jayaraj and Suresh Gopi National Awards for the best director and the best actor, respectively.

The latest project has already gone on the floors. Talking about the film, Jayaraj said, "Both of us were looking for a good script to collaborate on again and we are really happy we finally have one. The shoot has started and everyone is thrilled about how the story is shaping up. We are all doing our best to create what we hope will be a landmark film."

The film will also feature Shine Tom Chacko, Anaswara Rajan and B S Avinash of 'KGF-Chapter 2' fame.

Suresh Gopi said, "With time, both Jayaraj and I have amassed a lot of experience but memories of 'Kaliyattam' have remained with us and even in the hearts of the audience. The desire to create another milestone has remained with us and we finally have a perfect script. I am looking forward to working with a very talented cast and crew."

The untitled film is being produced under the banner of Yoodlee Films. Jayaraj's film 'Prakasham Parathunna Oru Penkutti', based on noted writer T Padmanabhan's work in the same name, had a special screening in March, this year.

