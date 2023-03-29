Priyanka Chopra reveals why she left Bollywood. Support pours in for actress

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Citadel' had recently revealed the real reason why she left Bollywood. According to the actress who has made a mark in Hollywood, she had 'beef with people' and was pushed into a corner. She also revealed that she was not the happiest with the work she was getting from the Hindi film industry.

She added that she was tired of the politics and needed a break. "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break," she said.

Fans and a few celebrities have come out in support of the actress, saying it was good that she left the industry and did not end up like late actress Parveen Babi or actor Sushant Singh Rajput. “Priyanka Chopra reveals what everyone knew, but said not a word. Not the liberals, not the feminists. They hail those that ostracised her, celebrate the kings that tried to destroy her. It is a massive win that she didn't end up like Parveen Babi or Sushant Singh Rajput,” wrote Bollywood film editor and screenwriter on Twitter.

Priyanka, during the interview, had also revealed that she was contacted by Anjula Acharia of Desi Hits and asked her if she was interested in a music career in the US.

"This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn't want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it," she added.

"So when this music thing came I was like, I'm going to America'," she said. She talked about all the stars she worked with from Pitbull, Will.I.Am to Pharell Williams and even met JayZ. However, when the music career did not work out, she quickly realised she was 'much better at my day job'.

She then shared that someone suggested that she try out for acting roles in the US as well. Which she did and eventually landed herself the lead role in 'Quantico' in 2015.

After that, Priyanka was been seen in big budget Hollywood releases such as 'Baywatch', 'Matrix: Revolutions', 'The White Tiger' and will be seen in 'Citadel' and 'Love Again'.

