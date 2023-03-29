Allu Arjun's blockbuster 'Hero' to re-release in Kerala on actor's birthday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 29, 2023 02:27 PM IST
'Desamuduru', titled 'Hero' in Malayalam, is a romantic-comedy flick which was released in 2007. Photo: Instagram | movie poster

Telugu star Allu Arjun who is one of the highest paid actors in India today is celebrating his birthday on April 8. To mark the special day, his hit Telugu film 'Desamuduru', which is titled 'Hero' in Malayalam, will re-release in theatres in Kerala. As per industry sources, Malayalam film producer Khader Hassan will distribute the film here.

'Desamuduru' is a romantic-comedy flick which was released in 2007. It revolves around a TV program director who falls in love with a sanyasini when he goes to Kullu Manali for shooting a travel episode. The film was a superhit among the Telugu audience. It also received a lot of response from Malayalis.

The other day, Arjun took to Instagram, saying he felt extremely blessed to have completed 20 years in the film industry.

Allu Arjun made his debut with Gangotri in 2003. He rose to prominence starring in Sukumar's cult classic 'Arya' in 2004. The actor, who is also known for his extraordinary dancing skills, went on to star in notable films such as 'Arya 2', 'Vedam', 'Julayi', 'Race Gurram', 'Sarrainodu', 'DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham', 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' and 'Pushpa: The Rise', which turned out to be a blockbuster. He is now gearing up for the release of 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

