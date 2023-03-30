Saiju Kurup gets role in Rajamouli's film? Promo video of 'Enkilum Chandrike' will leave you in splits

'Enkilum Chandrike' starring Basil Joseph and Suraj Venjaramoodu has locked it's OTT release date. The film, which hit theatres last month, is a romantic entertainer and revolves around a group of friends who are trying to help two lovers, played by Saiju Kurup and Niranjana Anoop, unite. However, a set of events unfold, leading to several humorous situations.

Tanvi Ram and Aswin Vijayan are also part of the film, which is directed by Chandrasekhar. Almost a month after the film got released in theatres, the film will start streaming on Manorama Max from April 1.

Prior to the film's OTT release, Manorama Max, which is the streaming partner, has come out with a hilarious promo teaser for the film. Saiju Kurup, who was recently trolled for playing too many debt-ridden characters in films including 'Malikappuram', 'Meppadiyan' and 'Oruthee', can be seen in the promo teaser.

In the teaser, he receives a phone call asking him if he wants any money. To this, Saiju replies, “Oh. Those were just trolls. What to do," he asks. Soon after, he receives another call saying that there are rumours he will be offered a role in S S Rajamouli's film. “However, there is an issue. The role is that of a debt-ridden royal,” says the person at the other end. Saiju, who is only too happy to be part of an S S Rajmouli film replies, “That doesn't matter. It's a Rajamouli film, after all.” He then goes on to remind the person to watch the film 'Enkilum Chandrike' on Manorama Max.