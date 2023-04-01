Actor Innocent's tombstone engraved with images of his evergreen characters | Video

Actor Innocent's death has left a huge void in the Malayalam film industry. The actor, who brought to life several memorable characters in a career spanning five decades, has been laid to rest at the St Thomas Cathedral at Irinjalakuda in Thrissur. His tombstone, engraved with images of 30 characters immortalised by the actor, is drawing people's attention.

Characters from hit Malayalam films like 'Kabooliwala', 'Devaasuram', 'Raavanaprabhu', 'Phantom Pailey', 'Manichitrathazhu', 'Ishtam', 'Oru Indian Pranayakadha', 'Mannar Mathai Speaking', 'Paappi Appacha', 'Mithunam', 'Vietnam Colony', 'Pranchiyettan & the Saint', 'Kalyanaraman', 'Vettam', 'Godfather', 'Sandhesam' are some of the characters to name.

Not just that, the plaque bearing his name and other details has been designed like a reel. The unique tribute was the idea of Innocent's grandchildren, Innocent Jr and Anna.

Actor Innocent, who passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on March 26 after fighting post-Covid complications, was laid to rest on March 28.