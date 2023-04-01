Day 2 of 'Dasara': Nani, Keerthy Suresh's film scripts box office history

Nani’s first pan-Indian film is creating box office history and galloping ahead. In just two days, the film has garnered Rs 53 crores. The mass emotional thriller 'Dasara' is turning out to be the biggest hit in Nani’s career. Keerthy Suresh who plays the female lead is also getting accolades for her performance. Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko is playing an important character called Chinna Thambi in the film.

The story revolves around the character Dharani played by Nani, set against the backdrop of Singareni coal mines. The production cost of the film is Rs 65 crores. Samudrakani, Sai Kumar, Shamna Kasim, and Zareena Wahab are among the other actors in ‘Dussehra’, written and directed by Srikanth Odela. Cinematography is by Sathyan Suryan and editing is by Naveen Nooli. Jella Srinath, Arjuna Pathuri, and Vanshikrishna P are the co-script writers. The film has been released in Kerala by E4 Entertainments.