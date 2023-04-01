Uorfi Javed apologises for her fashion choices. Fans react

Internet sensation Uorfi Javed who is often trolled for her dressing style recently apologised for hurting people's sentiments by her fashion choices. She added that she is a changed Uorfi from now.

The social media star rose to fame after she appeared on 'Bigg Boss OTT'. However, she has often been questioned for her choice of clothing and for her style statements.

Recently, she was spotted wearing a co-ord set that was made from a green practice net along with a gajra on her hair.

If at one point she grabs attention, many also raise questions on her bold style statement.

Expressing apologies to all those who have a problem with her dress and the way she carries herself, Uorfi mentioned on Twitter: "I apologise for hurting everyone's sentiments by wearing what I wear. From now on you guys will see a changed Uorfi. Changed clothes. Maafi."

A number of Uorfi followers immediately reacted to her tweet. One of the social media users wrote: "Change DP first." Another mentioned: "What...are you alright?" And someone else tweeted: "Why?"

Well, what Uorfi is planning to do next will be clear soon but she has left her fans guessing.

On the work front, Uorfi most recently made an appearance on Rithvik Dhanjani's show, 'Datebaazi'. She was also seen in several TV shows including 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah', 'Puncch Beat 2', 'Chandra Nandini', 'Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

She also participated in dating-based reality show 'Splitsvilla X4'.

(With IANS inputs)