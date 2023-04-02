Aashiq Abu posts clarification on 'Neelavelicham' songs controversy

In an Instagram post with the headline - 'Regarding the copyright of songs used in the movie 'Neelavelicham', film director Aashiq Abu makes a detailed statement on the copyright of the songs from 'Bhargavi Nilayam' that are used in the upcoming film.

Aashiq Abu's post:

'The production company, which had possessed the prior copyright of the songs of the Malayalam film 'Bhargavi Nilayam' released in 1964, had legally acquired the rights from the lyricist P Bhaskaran and the descendants of music composer M S Baburaj to use them by re-creating the songs with new orchestration and using new singers or otherwise. As part of the continuation of the handover of the copyright, OPM cinemas, the producers of the film 'Neelavelicham', has acquired the rights to re-create and use the same songs by following all the legal procedures and signing the agreement after paying an amount for the copyright.

We have all the documents related to this as well as the trailing prior documents. (Not mentioning the names of people who are part of these legal transactions considering their privacy).

The legal aspects aside, since it's courtesy to inform the family of the legendary composer M S Baburaj about the reworking of the songs and their use in the movie 'Neelavelicham', we have conveyed the matter to his eldest daughter, Sabira and received her compliments. We used the songs only after that.

We assume the present controversy has erupted due to confusion triggered by some misunderstanding.

We are in constant touch with the family members of M S Baburaj to sort out the issue amicably.

These details are being published for the information of our well-wishers'.

'Neelavelicham' based on a novel by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer stars Tovino Thomas and Rima Kallingal in the lead. Roshan Mathew, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shine Tom Chacko and Rajesh Madhavan among others appear in prominent roles in the movie.