TV actress Shruti Rajanikanth opens up about struggle with depression

Television actress Shruti Rajanikanth has opened up about her battle with depression. The actress revealed that it has been weeks since she laughed heartily and her mind is filled with negative thoughts. The actress had earlier opened up about overcoming depression on Josh Talks channel. Her new video gives more clarity about the issue.

“I am not even able to sleep. I don’t know how to explain it. Many people won't be able to understand my condition. When I am back from work, I am not able to sleep at night. I keep overthinking all the time. Initially, I used to cry a lot. But now I am not even able to cry. I am not the only one going through such a situation.. There are a lot of people from my generation who are going through this crisis. One day I had done a story on Instagram in which I asked if anyone is going through depression. My inbox was overflowing with messages after that. No one is happy. They are all putting on a mask. Let us try to normalise telling someone that you are not ok. Because we are used to saying we are ok even when we aren’t,” Shruthi said.

The actress adds that it is important is to be mentally happy. “Despite having money, if we aren’t able to spend time with people we love or do a job that we enjoy, what’s the point? It is a matter of luck if we are able to enjoy our life even if we don’t have any money,” she said.

Shruthi added it is difficult to explain some of the difficulties and pain in one's life. “Counseling is helpful during this time as long as you are able to be open about yourself. Make sure you are being honest and sincere toward such people,” she added.